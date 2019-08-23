VIDEO--Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Sweet Disposition (Directors Cut) The Temper Trap

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar
The Temper Trap berasal dari Australia personel band ini tidak semuanya orang Australia karena vokalis yang sekaligus gitaris...
[Verse]
D Bm D
sweet disposition
D Bm D
never too soon
D Bm D
oh reckless abandon
D
like no one's
Bm D
watching you
[Pre-Chorus]
D
a moment, a love
a dream, a laugh
Bm
a kiss, a cry
our rights, our wrongs
D
a moment, a love
a dream, a laugh
Bm
a moment, a love
a dream, a laugh
[Chorus]
