VIDEO--Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Sweet Disposition (Directors Cut) The Temper Trap

The Temper Trap berasal dari Australia personel band ini tidak semuanya orang Australia karena vokalis yang sekaligus gitaris...

[Verse]

D Bm D
sweet disposition
D Bm D
never too soon
D Bm D
oh reckless abandon
D
like no one's
Bm D
watching you

[Pre-Chorus]

 
D
a moment, a love

a dream, a laugh
Bm
a kiss, a cry

our rights, our wrongs
D
a moment, a love

a dream, a laugh
Bm
a moment, a love

a dream, a laugh

[Chorus]

just stay there
sweet disposition
watching you
Editor: Dicky Fadiar Djuhud
Sumber: Tribunnews
