Liga Inggris
Jadwal Liverpool vs Arsenal, Big Match Liga Inggris, Arsenal Buru Kemenangan Demi Gelar
Jadwal Liverpool vs Arsenal, big match Liga Iggris, Minggu (9/4/2023), di Stadion Anfield.
TRIBUNJABAR.ID - Jadwal Liverpool vs Arsenal, big match Liga Iggris, Minggu (9/4/2023), di Stadion Anfield.
Duel Liverpool vs Arsenal bakal menjadi salah satu penentu The Gunners untuk merengkuh gelar musim ini.
Bagi The Reds laga Liverpool vs Arsenal bakal jadi ajang balas dendam atas kekalahan pada putaran pertama.
Laga sisa di Liga Inggris bakal berlangsung makin seru.
Baca juga: Hanya Main Imbang dengan Chelsea, Pelatih Liverpool Ini Malah Peringatkan Pemuncak Klasemen
Perburuan gelar masih akan berlangsung, terutama antara Arsenal dan Manchester City.
Jadwal Liverpool vs Arsenal
Minggu (9/4/2023)
Pukul 22.30 WIB
Di Stadion Anfield.
Live Streaming Vidio.com
Jadwal Liga Inggris Akhir Pekan Ini:
Sabtu, 8 April 2023
Pukul 18.30 WIB
Manchester United vs Everton
Pukul 21.00 WIB
Aston Villa vs Nottm Forest
Brentford vs Newcastle United
Fulham vs West Ham
Wolves vs Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur vs Birghton
Leicester City vs Bournemouth
Pukul 23.30 WIB