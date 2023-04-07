Jadwal Liverpool vs Arsenal, Big Match Liga Inggris, Arsenal Buru Kemenangan Demi Gelar

TRIBUNJABAR.ID - Jadwal Liverpool vs Arsenal, big match Liga Iggris, Minggu (9/4/2023), di Stadion Anfield.

Duel Liverpool vs Arsenal bakal menjadi salah satu penentu The Gunners untuk merengkuh gelar musim ini.

Bagi The Reds laga Liverpool vs Arsenal bakal jadi ajang balas dendam atas kekalahan pada putaran pertama.

Laga sisa di Liga Inggris bakal berlangsung makin seru.

Baca juga: Hanya Main Imbang dengan Chelsea, Pelatih Liverpool Ini Malah Peringatkan Pemuncak Klasemen

Perburuan gelar masih akan berlangsung, terutama antara Arsenal dan Manchester City.

Jadwal Liverpool vs Arsenal

Minggu (9/4/2023)

Pukul 22.30 WIB

Di Stadion Anfield.

Live Streaming Vidio.com

Jadwal Liga Inggris Akhir Pekan Ini:

Sabtu, 8 April 2023

Pukul 18.30 WIB

Manchester United vs Everton

Pukul 21.00 WIB

Aston Villa vs Nottm Forest

Brentford vs Newcastle United

Fulham vs West Ham

Wolves vs Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur vs Birghton

Leicester City vs Bournemouth

Pukul 23.30 WIB