10 Lagu Natal Rekomendasi Dilengkapi Lirik agar Bisa Nyanyi Bareng Keluarga

TRIBUNJABAR.ID - Sebentar lagi umat Kristiani akan merayakan Hari Natal yang jatuh pada tanggal 25 Desember.

Untuk menambah kemeriahan momen Natal bersama keluarga, Anda bisa memutar lagu Natal.

Berikut 10 lagu Natal dilengkapi lirik agar bisa bernyanyi bersama keluarga dan orang-orang terkasih.

1. Natal Di Hatiku - Jonathan Prawira

Natal terasa begitu berarti

Karena Yesus lahir ke dalam dunia ini

Bukan karena dunia layak untuk menerimanya

Tetapi karena Tuhan sangat mengasihi kita semua

Seperti palungan, layakkanlah hatiku menyambut-Mu, Tuhan

Seperti emas, kemenyan dan mur

Biar hidupku berkenan pada-Mu

Seperti palungan, layakkanlah hatiku menyambut-Mu, Tuhan

Seperti emas, kemenyan dan mur

Biar hidupku berkenan pada-Mu

Sebab Natal tak akan berarti tanpa kasih-Mu

Lahir di hatiku

Hanya bersama-Mu Yesus, kurasakan selalu

Indahnya Natal di hatiku

Seperti palungan layakkanlah hatiku menyambut-Mu, Tuhan

Seperti emas, kemenyan dan mur (Oh, seperti)

Biar hidupku berkenan pada-Mu

Sebab Natal tak akan berarti tanpa kasih-Mu (Kasih-Mu)

Lahir di hatiku

Hanya bersama-Mu Yesus, kurasakan selalu (Selalu)

Indahnya Natal di hatiku

Bersama paduan suara Sorga ku bernyanyi

Kemuliaan di tempat maha tinggi (Maha tinggi)

Dan damai sejahtera di antara manusia

Yang hidup berkenan kapada-Mu

Sebab Natal tak akan berarti tanpa kasih-Mu (Takkan berarti tanpa kasihmu)

Lahir di hatiku (Lahir di hatiku)

Hanya bersama-Mu Yesus, kurasakan selalu (Selalu)

Indahnya Natal di hatiku (Natal di hatiku)

Indahnya Natal di hatiku (Natal di hatiku)

U-u, indahnya Natal di hatiku

2. Holly Jolly Christmas - Michael Buble

Have a holly, jolly Christmas

It's the best time of the year

I don't know if there'll be snow

But have a cup of cheer

Have a holly, jolly Christmas

And when you walk down the street

Say hello to friends you know

And everyone you meet

Oh, ho, the mistletoe

Is hung where you can see

Somebody waits for you

Kiss her once for me

Have a holly jolly Christmas

And in case you didn't hear

Oh by golly, have a holly jolly Christmas this year

Oh, ho,…

3. O Holy Night - Mariah Carey

Oh, holy night, the stars are brightly shining

It is the night of our dear Savior's birth

Long lay the world in sin and error, pining

Till He appeared and the soul felt it's worth

A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices

For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn'

Fall on your knees, oh, hear the Angels' voices

Oh, night divine, oh, night when Christ was born

Oh, night divine, oh, night, oh night divine

A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices

For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn'

Fall on your knees, oh, hear, hear the Angels' voices

Oh, night divine, yeah, oh, night when Christ was born

Oh, night divine, oh, night, oh night divine

Oh, night divine

Oh, night divine

Oh, night divine

4. So This Is Christmas - Celine Dion

So this is Christmas and what have you done

Another year over, a new one just begun

And so this is Christmas, I hope you have fun

The near and the dear ones, the old and the young

A very merry Christmas and a happy new year

Let's hope it's a good one without any fears

And so this is Christmas for weak and for strong

The rich and the poor ones, the road is so long

And so happy Christmas for black and for white

For yellow and red ones let's stop all the fights

A very merry Christmas and a happy new year

Let's hope it's a good one without any fear

And so this is Christmas and what have we done

Another year…