Hari Natal 2022
10 Lagu Natal Rekomendasi Dilengkapi Lirik agar Bisa Nyanyi Bareng Keluarga
Berikut 10 lagu Natal dilengkapi lirik agar bisa bernyanyi bersama keluarga dan orang-orang terkasih.
TRIBUNJABAR.ID - Sebentar lagi umat Kristiani akan merayakan Hari Natal yang jatuh pada tanggal 25 Desember.
Untuk menambah kemeriahan momen Natal bersama keluarga, Anda bisa memutar lagu Natal.
Berikut 10 lagu Natal dilengkapi lirik agar bisa bernyanyi bersama keluarga dan orang-orang terkasih.
1. Natal Di Hatiku - Jonathan Prawira
Natal terasa begitu berarti
Karena Yesus lahir ke dalam dunia ini
Bukan karena dunia layak untuk menerimanya
Tetapi karena Tuhan sangat mengasihi kita semua
Seperti palungan, layakkanlah hatiku menyambut-Mu, Tuhan
Seperti emas, kemenyan dan mur
Biar hidupku berkenan pada-Mu
Seperti palungan, layakkanlah hatiku menyambut-Mu, Tuhan
Seperti emas, kemenyan dan mur
Biar hidupku berkenan pada-Mu
Sebab Natal tak akan berarti tanpa kasih-Mu
Lahir di hatiku
Hanya bersama-Mu Yesus, kurasakan selalu
Indahnya Natal di hatiku
Seperti palungan layakkanlah hatiku menyambut-Mu, Tuhan
Seperti emas, kemenyan dan mur (Oh, seperti)
Biar hidupku berkenan pada-Mu
Sebab Natal tak akan berarti tanpa kasih-Mu (Kasih-Mu)
Lahir di hatiku
Hanya bersama-Mu Yesus, kurasakan selalu (Selalu)
Indahnya Natal di hatiku
Bersama paduan suara Sorga ku bernyanyi
Kemuliaan di tempat maha tinggi (Maha tinggi)
Dan damai sejahtera di antara manusia
Yang hidup berkenan kapada-Mu
Sebab Natal tak akan berarti tanpa kasih-Mu (Takkan berarti tanpa kasihmu)
Lahir di hatiku (Lahir di hatiku)
Hanya bersama-Mu Yesus, kurasakan selalu (Selalu)
Indahnya Natal di hatiku (Natal di hatiku)
Indahnya Natal di hatiku (Natal di hatiku)
U-u, indahnya Natal di hatiku
2. Holly Jolly Christmas - Michael Buble
Have a holly, jolly Christmas
It's the best time of the year
I don't know if there'll be snow
But have a cup of cheer
Have a holly, jolly Christmas
And when you walk down the street
Say hello to friends you know
And everyone you meet
Oh, ho, the mistletoe
Is hung where you can see
Somebody waits for you
Kiss her once for me
Have a holly jolly Christmas
And in case you didn't hear
Oh by golly, have a holly jolly Christmas this year
Oh, ho,…
3. O Holy Night - Mariah Carey
Oh, holy night, the stars are brightly shining
It is the night of our dear Savior's birth
Long lay the world in sin and error, pining
Till He appeared and the soul felt it's worth
A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices
For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn'
Fall on your knees, oh, hear the Angels' voices
Oh, night divine, oh, night when Christ was born
Oh, night divine, oh, night, oh night divine
A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices
For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn'
Fall on your knees, oh, hear, hear the Angels' voices
Oh, night divine, yeah, oh, night when Christ was born
Oh, night divine, oh, night, oh night divine
Oh, night divine
Oh, night divine
Oh, night divine
4. So This Is Christmas - Celine Dion
So this is Christmas and what have you done
Another year over, a new one just begun
And so this is Christmas, I hope you have fun
The near and the dear ones, the old and the young
A very merry Christmas and a happy new year
Let's hope it's a good one without any fears
And so this is Christmas for weak and for strong
The rich and the poor ones, the road is so long
And so happy Christmas for black and for white
For yellow and red ones let's stop all the fights
A very merry Christmas and a happy new year
Let's hope it's a good one without any fear
And so this is Christmas and what have we done
Another year…