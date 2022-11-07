Liga Inggris
Hasil Liga Inggris Tadi Malam, Liverpool dan Arsenal Berjaya, Manchester United dan Chelsea Merana
Hasil Liga Inggris tadi malam, big match Tottenham vs Liverpool dimenangkan The Reds, Arsenal juga menang.
TRIBUNJABAR.ID - Hasil Liga Inggris tadi malam, big match Tottenham vs Liverpool dimenangkan The Reds, Arsenal juga menang.
Liga Inggris tadi malam menyelesaikan 5 pertandingan pada Minggu (6/11/2022) hingga Senin (7/11/2022) dini hari.
Big match Tottenham vs Liverpool menjadi perhatian.
Liverpool, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Newcastle, dan Aston Villa berhasil meraih kemenangan.
Baca juga: Hasil Laga Tottenham vs Liverpool Liga Inggris Berakhir 1-2, The Reds Kini Naik ke Peringkat 8
Hasil ini sekaligus membuat Arsenal kembali ke puncak klasemen, menggeser Manchester City.
Tim yang harus meratapi kekalahan yakni Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Chelsea, Southampton hingga West Ham.
Hasil Liga Inggris Tadi Malam
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool (Harry Kne 70'; Mohamed Salah 11' 40')
Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United (Leon Bailey 7', Lucas Digne 11', Jacob Ramsey 49'; OG Jacob Ramsey 45)
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle (Romain Perraud 89'; Miguel Almiron 35', Chris Wood 58', Joe Willock 62', Bruno Guimaraes 90+1')
West Ham 1-2 Crystal Palace
(Said Benrahma 20' Wilfried Zaha 41', Michael Olise 90+4')
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal
(Gabriel Magalhaes 63')