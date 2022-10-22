Daftar Harga iPhone Terbaru Oktober 2022, iPhone 14 Rp 15,9 Juta di iBox, PO Dibuka 28 Oktober 2022

Distributor resmi Apple, iBox Indonesia mengumumkan bahwa iPhone 14 akan segera hadir di Indonesia.

iPhone 14 Pro/Max. Melansir situs resmi iBox Indonesia, pembelian melalui sistem pre-order akan dibuka pada Jumat (28/10/2022) pukul 00.01 WIB. 

TRIBUNJABAR.ID - Berikut daftar harga iPhone terbaru Oktober 2022, termasuk iPhone 14 yang akan segera hadir. Berapa harga iPhone 14 Pro Max, Pro, hingga Plus di iBox Indonesia? Simak di sini.

Melansir situs resmi iBox Indonesia, pembelian melalui sistem pre-order iPhone 14 akan dibuka pada Jumat (28/10/2022) pukul 00.01 WIB.

Sementara itu iPhone 14 baru akan tersedia mulai Jumat (4/11/2022).

Lantas berapa daftar harga iPhone 14?

Berikut daftar harga iPhone 14.

iPhone 14

- iPhone 14 128 GB: Rp 15.999.000

- iPhone 14 256 GB: Rp 18.999.000

- iPhone 14 512 GB: Rp 22.999.000

iPhone 14 Plus

- iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: Rp 17.999.000

- iPhone 14 Plus 256 GB: Rp 20.999.000

- iPhone 14 Plus 512 GB: Rp 24.999.000

Sumber: Tribun Jabar
