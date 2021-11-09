Breaking News:

Voice of Baceprot Mendunia

5 Video Keren Lagu Voice of Baceprot Band Metal Asal Garut, Lengkap dengan Liriknya

Inilah Voice of Baceprot, band metal asal Garut yang namanya sudah dikenal di kancah musik Indonesia hingga luar negri.

Penulis: Fidya Alifa Puspafirdausi | Editor: Hilda Rubiah
5 Video Keren Lagu Voice of Baceprot Band Metal Asal Garut, Lengkap dengan Liriknya
dok VOB
Voice of Baceprot (VOB) band metal asal Garut 

TRIBUNJABAR.ID - Inilah Voice of Baceprot, band metal asal Garut yang namanya sudah dikenal di kancah musik Indonesia hingga luar negri.

VoB atau Voice of Baceprot bahkan akan memulai tur Eropa mereka pada November 2021.

Band metal ini terdiri dari tiga personel, yakni.

Baca juga: Profil Band Metal Voice of Baceprot (VoB), Trio Gadis Garut Kini Sukses Manggung di 4 Negara Eropa

Voice of Baceprot, band metal asal Garut yang dipuji Sandiaga Uno.
Voice of Baceprot, band metal asal Garut yang dipuji Sandiaga Uno. (Instagram/voiceofbaceprot)

- Firdda Kurnia: vokalis, gitaris

- Widi Rahmawati: basis

- Euis Siti Aisyah: drummer

Mereka telah merilis sejumlah lagu dan video klipnya.

Lagu milik Voice of Baceprot berisi keresahan yang dialami dan dilihat Firdda dkk.

Untuk mengenal VoB lebih jauh, simak video keren lagu-lau mereka.

1. God, Allow Me (Please) To Play Music

