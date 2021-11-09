5 Video Keren Lagu Voice of Baceprot Band Metal Asal Garut, Lengkap dengan Liriknya

TRIBUNJABAR.ID - Inilah Voice of Baceprot, band metal asal Garut yang namanya sudah dikenal di kancah musik Indonesia hingga luar negri.

VoB atau Voice of Baceprot bahkan akan memulai tur Eropa mereka pada November 2021.

Band metal ini terdiri dari tiga personel, yakni.

Voice of Baceprot, band metal asal Garut yang dipuji Sandiaga Uno. (Instagram/voiceofbaceprot)

- Firdda Kurnia: vokalis, gitaris

- Widi Rahmawati: basis

- Euis Siti Aisyah: drummer

Mereka telah merilis sejumlah lagu dan video klipnya.

Lagu milik Voice of Baceprot berisi keresahan yang dialami dan dilihat Firdda dkk.

Untuk mengenal VoB lebih jauh, simak video keren lagu-lau mereka.

1. God, Allow Me (Please) To Play Music