VIDEO Kimi Show Lagu Ngehits Tutorial Gitar Gampang, Lagu (The Cranberries - When You're Gone)
Tutorial gitar gampang lagu The Cranberries dengan judul When You're Gone ini mengungkap bagaimana cara memainkan lagu ini. Dengan tutorial gitar gampang dari Kimi Show bisa memberi petunjuk untuk memainkan gitarnya.
When You're Gone
The Cranberries
Hold onto love that is what I do now that I've found you
And from above everything's stinking, they're not around you
But I'll miss you when you're gone
That is what I do, hey, baby
And it's going to carry on
Hold onto my hands, I feel I'm sinking, sinking without you
And to my mind, everything's stinking, stinking without you
And I'll miss you when you're gone
Tags
tutorial
Kimi Show
lagu
bejalargitar
tutorialgitar
Tutorial Gitar
The Cranberries
TribunJabar.id
When Youre Gone
Editor: yudix
Sumber: Tribun Jabar