VIDEO Kimi Show Lagu Ngehits Tutorial Gitar Gampang, Lagu (The Cranberries - When You're Gone)

Tutorial gitar gampang lagu The Cranberries dengan judul When You're Gone ini mengungkap bagaimana cara memainkan lagu ini. Dengan tutorial gitar gampang dari Kimi Show bisa memberi petunjuk untuk memainkan gitarnya.

When You're Gone

The Cranberries

Hold onto love that is what I do now that I've found you
And from above everything's stinking, they're not around you
And in the night, I could be helpless
I could be lonely, sleeping without you
And in the day, everything's complex
There's nothing simple when I'm not around you
But I'll miss you when you're gone
That is what I do, hey, baby
And it's going to carry on
That is what I do, hey, baby
Hold onto my hands, I feel I'm sinking, sinking without you
And to my mind, everything's stinking, stinking without you
And I'll miss you when you're gone
That is what I do, hey, baby
And it's going to carry on
That is what I do, hey, baby
Hey, baby
 
