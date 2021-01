VIDEO KIMI Show Belajar Lagu Blackbird, The Beatles, Yuk, Gampang, ko, Enggak Susah

Belajar lagu blackbird, The Beatles, yuk, gampang, ko, enggak susah. Tinggal ikuti step-stepnya. Ikuti saja di Kimi Show, edisi perdana di tahun 2021.

Jangan lupa tayangan Kimi Show selanjutnya.

Blackbird

Blackbird singing in the dead of night

Take these broken wings and learn to fly

All your life

You were only waiting for this moment to arise

Blackbird singing in the dead of night

Take these sunken eyes and learn to see

All your life

You were only waiting for this moment to be free

Blackbird fly, blackbird fly

Into the light of a dark black night

Blackbird fly, blackbird fly

Into the light of a dark black night

Blackbird singing in the dead of night

Take these broken wings and learn to fly

All your life

You were only waiting for this moment to arise

You were only waiting for this moment to arise

You were only waiting for this moment to arise

Source: LyricFind

Songwriters: John Lennon / Paul McCartney

Blackbird lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Tratore