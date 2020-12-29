Kumpulan Kutipan Bijak Selamat Tahun Baru 2021, Dipasang di Status FB, Caption IG, dan Story WA

Berikut ini kumpulan quote atau kutipan bijak Tahun Baru 2021 untuk dipasang di status Facebook, story WhatsApp, dan caption Instagram.

TRIBUNJABAR.ID - Saat pergantian tahun, beberapa orang mengunggah foto atau ucapan Tahun Baru 2021 di media sosial.

Kata-kata tahun baru kerap dijadikan caption Instagram, story WhatsApp, dan status Facebook.

Tribunjabar.id telah merangkum quote keren dan bijak untuk ucapan Tahun Baru 2021 dari berbagai film dan tokoh terkenal.

"When that ball drops at midnight — and it will drop — let's remember to be nice to each other, kind to each other. And not just tonight but all year long." — New Year's Eve

"And it's not because I'm lonely, and it's not because it's New Year's Eve. I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” — When Harry Met Sally

"Yes, the past can hurt. But the way I see it — you can either run from it or learn from it." — The Lion King

“All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.” — Lord of the Rings

Pantun ucapan Tahun Baru 2021 (Pixabay)

"New year is the glittering light to brighten the dream-lined pathway of future." - Munia Khan

"Your present circumstances don’t determine where you can go. They merely determine where you start." - Nido Qubein