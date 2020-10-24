VIDEO Kimi Show, dari The Cranberries Ngedadak Bon Jovi ( Cover )

This Romeo is bleeding, but you can't see his blood

It's nothing but some feelings

That this old dog kicked up

It's been raining since you left me

Now I'm drowning in the flood

You see I've always been a fighter

But without you I give up

Now I can't sing a love song

Like the way it's meant to be

Well, I guess I'm not that good anymore

But baby, that's just me

Yeah I, will love you, baby

Always and I'll be there

Forever and a day, always

I'll be there, till the stars don't shine

'Til the heavens burst and the words don't rhyme

I know when I die you'll be on my mind

And I'll love you, always