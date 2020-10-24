Kimi Show
VIDEO Kimi Show, dari The Cranberries Ngedadak Bon Jovi ( Cover )
This Romeo is bleeding, but you can't see his blood It's nothing but some feelings That this old dog kicked up It's been raining since you left me Now
Always
This Romeo is bleeding, but you can't see his blood
It's nothing but some feelings
That this old dog kicked up
It's been raining since you left me
Now I'm drowning in the flood
You see I've always been a fighter
But without you I give up
Now I can't sing a love song
Like the way it's meant to be
Well, I guess I'm not that good anymore
But baby, that's just me
Yeah I, will love you, baby
Always and I'll be there
Forever and a day, always
I'll be there, till the stars don't shine
'Til the heavens burst and the words don't rhyme
I know when I die you'll be on my mind
And I'll love you, always
Now your picture's that you left behind
Are just memories of a different life
Some that made us laugh
Some that made us cry
One that made you have to say goodbye
What I'd give to run my fingers through your hair
Touch your lips, to hold you near,
When you say your prayers, try to understand
I've made mistakes, I'm just a man
When he holds you close, when he pulls you near
When he says the words
You've been needing to hear, I'll wish I was him
'Cause these words are mine, to say to you
'Til the end of time
Yeah I, will love you, baby
Always and I'll be there
Forever and a day, always
Always and I'll be there
Forever and a day, always
If you told me to cry for you, I could
If you told me to die for you, I would
Take a look at my face
There's no price I won't pay
To say these words to you
Well, there ain't no luck in these loaded dice
But baby, if you give me just one more try
We can pack up our old dreams, and our old lives,
We'll find a place, where the sun still shines
Yeah I, will love you, baby
Always and I'll be there
Forever and a day, always
I'll be there, till the stars don't shine
'Til the heavens burst and the words don't rhyme
I know when I die you'll be on my mind
And I'll love you, always
