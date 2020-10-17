VIDEO Kimi Show, Thorn, Natalie Imbruglia, Intan With Kimi (Cover)

I thought I saw a man brought to life

He was warm, he came around like he was dignified

He showed me what it was to cry

Well, you couldn't be that man I adored

You don't seem to know, or seem to care what your heart is for

But I don't know him anymore

There's nothin' where he used to lie

The conversation has run dry

That's what's goin' on

Nothing's fine, I'm torn

I'm all out of faith

This is how I feel

I'm cold and I am shamed

Lying naked on the floor

Illusion never changed

Into something real

I'm wide awake and I can see

The perfect sky is torn

You're a little late

I'm already torn

So I guess the fortune teller's right

Should've seen just what was there and not some holy light

But you crawled beneath my veins and now