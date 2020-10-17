Kimi Show
VIDEO Kimi Show, Thorn, Natalie Imbruglia, Intan With Kimi (Cover)
I thought I saw a man brought to life He was warm, he came around like he was dignified He showed me what it was to cry
Kimi Show Ngulik Lagu Ngehits
Kimi Show kali ini Intan dan Kimi meng-cover lagu Natalie Imbruglia dengan judul Torn
Natalie Imbruglia - Torn
I thought I saw a man brought to life
He was warm, he came around like he was dignified
He showed me what it was to cry
Well, you couldn't be that man I adored
You don't seem to know, or seem to care what your heart is for
But I don't know him anymore
He was warm, he came around like he was dignified
He showed me what it was to cry
Well, you couldn't be that man I adored
You don't seem to know, or seem to care what your heart is for
But I don't know him anymore
There's nothin' where he used to lie
The conversation has run dry
That's what's goin' on
The conversation has run dry
That's what's goin' on
Nothing's fine, I'm torn
I'm all out of faith
This is how I feel
I'm cold and I am shamed
Lying naked on the floor
Illusion never changed
Into something real
I'm wide awake and I can see
The perfect sky is torn
You're a little late
I'm already torn
I'm all out of faith
This is how I feel
I'm cold and I am shamed
Lying naked on the floor
Illusion never changed
Into something real
I'm wide awake and I can see
The perfect sky is torn
You're a little late
I'm already torn
So I guess the fortune teller's right
Should've seen just what was there and not some holy light
But you crawled beneath my veins and now
Should've seen just what was there and not some holy light
But you crawled beneath my veins and now
I don't care, I had no luck
I don't miss it…
I don't miss it…
Berita Terkait :#Kimi Show
Editor: yudix
Sumber: Tribun Jabar