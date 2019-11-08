Download Lagu OST Film Frozen 2 'Into The Unknown' - Panic! At The Disco, Lengkap Lirik Terjemahan

TRIBUNJABAR.ID - Lagu bertajuk 'Into The Unknown' merupakan OST film Frozen 2.

Music video 'Into The Unknown' telah diunggah di kanal YouTube DisneyMusicVEVO pada (04/11/2019).

Into the Unknown dinyanyikan oleh band Panic! At The Disco.

Film Frozen 2 akan ditayangkan di bioskop pada November 2019 ini.

Berikut lirik lagu 'Into the Unknown' - Panic! At the Disco:

[Intro]

Ah ah oh oh oh

Ah ah oh oh oh oh oh oh

Into the unknown

Into the unknown

Into the unknown

Ah ah ah ah ah

[Verse 1]

I can hear you but I won't

Some look for trouble

While others don't

There's a thousand reasons

I should go about my day

And ignore your whispers

Which I wish would go away, ah ah oh oh

Whoa oh

[Verse 2]

You're not a voice

You're just a ringing in my ear

And if I heard you, which I don't

I'm spoken for I fear

Everyone I've ever loved is here within these walls

I'm sorry, secret siren, but I'm blocking out your calls

I've had my adventure, I don't need something new

I'm afraid of what I'm risking if I follow you…

[Chorus]

Into the unknown

Into the unknown

Into the unknown