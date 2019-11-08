Download Lagu OST Film Frozen 2 'Into The Unknown' - Panic! At The Disco, Lengkap Lirik Terjemahan
Berikut ini dowload lagu OST film Frozen 2 'Into The Unknown' - Panic! At The Disco, lengkap dengan lirik, terjemahan, serta musik video-nya
TRIBUNJABAR.ID - Lagu bertajuk 'Into The Unknown' merupakan OST film Frozen 2.
Music video 'Into The Unknown' telah diunggah di kanal YouTube DisneyMusicVEVO pada (04/11/2019).
Into the Unknown dinyanyikan oleh band Panic! At The Disco.
Film Frozen 2 akan ditayangkan di bioskop pada November 2019 ini.
Berikut lirik lagu 'Into the Unknown' - Panic! At the Disco:
[Intro]
Ah ah oh oh oh
Ah ah oh oh oh oh oh oh
Into the unknown
Into the unknown
Into the unknown
Ah ah ah ah ah
[Verse 1]
I can hear you but I won't
Some look for trouble
While others don't
There's a thousand reasons
I should go about my day
And ignore your whispers
Which I wish would go away, ah ah oh oh
Whoa oh
[Verse 2]
You're not a voice
You're just a ringing in my ear
And if I heard you, which I don't
I'm spoken for I fear
Everyone I've ever loved is here within these walls
I'm sorry, secret siren, but I'm blocking out your calls
I've had my adventure, I don't need something new
I'm afraid of what I'm risking if I follow you…
[Chorus]
Into the unknown
Into the unknown
Into the unknown
