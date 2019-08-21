Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar
VIDEO--Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Please Forgive Me Bryan Adams
Intro :
A E F#m E D
E A A5 A
It still feels like our first night together
E F#m
Feels like the first kiss and it's getting better, baby
E D
No one can better this
A E A
You're still holding on, you're still the one
C# F#m
The first time our eyes met, same feeling I get
C# A
Only it feels much stronger, I wanna love you longer
E
You still turn the fire on
Bridge :
A F#m A D
So if you're feeling lonely, don't
E A
You're the only one I ever want
F#m A D
I only wanna make it go
E F#m D
So if I love you a little more than I should...
A A5 A
Please forgive me, I know not what I do
F#m
Please forgive me, I can't stop loving you
D D5 D
Don't deny me this pain I'm going through
A A5 A
Please forgive me, if I need you like I do
E
Please believe me, for what I say is true
D A E
Please forgive me, I can't stop loving you
A A5 A
Still feels like our best time together
E F#m
Feels like the first touch, we're still getting closer, baby
E D
Can't get close enough
A E A
You're still holding on, you're still number one
C# F#m
I remember the smell of your skin, I remember everything
C#
I remember all your moves, I remember you, yeah!
A E
I remember the nights, you know I still do
E D-A D-E
One thing I'm sure of, is the way we made love
D-A D-F#m
One thing I'm in pain now, is for us to stay strong
D
With every word and every breath I'm prayin'
E
That's why I'm saying...
B B5 B
Please forgive me, I know not what I do
G#m
Please forgive me, I can't stop loving you
E E5 E
Don't deny me this pain I'm going through
B B5 B
Please forgive me, if I need you like I do
F
Please believe me, for what I say is true
E B E
Please forgive me, I can't stop loving you
F#
No, believe me, I don't know what I do
E B F# E
Please forgive me, I can't stop loving you
Bio File
Bryan Guy Adams lahir di Kingston, Ontario, Kanada, pada 5 November 1959.
Kedua orangtuanya berkebangsaan Inggris, yaitu Capt Conrad J Adams dan Elizabeth Jane Addams, yang berimigrasi dari Inggris ke Kanada pada tahun 1950-an.
Ayah Adams adalah tentara Kanada, yang menghabiskan waktunya sebagai pengamat perdamaian Perserikatan Bangsa-Bangsa, lalu membawanya menjadi diplomat di
Portugal dan Vienna, Austria, pada tahun 1960-an dan di Israel pada awal 1970-an.