VIDEO--Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Please Forgive Me Bryan Adams

Intro :



A E F#m E D

E A A5 A

It still feels like our first night together

E F#m

Feels like the first kiss and it's getting better, baby

E D

No one can better this

A E A

You're still holding on, you're still the one

C# F#m

The first time our eyes met, same feeling I get

C# A

Only it feels much stronger, I wanna love you longer

E

You still turn the fire on

Bridge :

A F#m A D

So if you're feeling lonely, don't

E A

You're the only one I ever want

F#m A D

I only wanna make it go

E F#m D

So if I love you a little more than I should...

A A5 A

Please forgive me, I know not what I do

F#m

Please forgive me, I can't stop loving you

D D5 D

Don't deny me this pain I'm going through

A A5 A

Please forgive me, if I need you like I do

E

Please believe me, for what I say is true

D A E

Please forgive me, I can't stop loving you



A A5 A

Still feels like our best time together

E F#m

Feels like the first touch, we're still getting closer, baby

E D

Can't get close enough

A E A

You're still holding on, you're still number one

C# F#m

I remember the smell of your skin, I remember everything

C#

I remember all your moves, I remember you, yeah!

A E

I remember the nights, you know I still do

E D-A D-E

One thing I'm sure of, is the way we made love

D-A D-F#m

One thing I'm in pain now, is for us to stay strong

D

With every word and every breath I'm prayin'

E

That's why I'm saying...

B B5 B

Please forgive me, I know not what I do

G#m

Please forgive me, I can't stop loving you

E E5 E

Don't deny me this pain I'm going through

B B5 B

Please forgive me, if I need you like I do

F

Please believe me, for what I say is true

E B E

Please forgive me, I can't stop loving you

F#

No, believe me, I don't know what I do

E B F# E

Please forgive me, I can't stop loving you

Bio File

Bryan Guy Adams lahir di Kingston, Ontario, Kanada, pada 5 November 1959.

Kedua orangtuanya berkebangsaan Inggris, yaitu Capt Conrad J Adams dan Elizabeth Jane Addams, yang berimigrasi dari Inggris ke Kanada pada tahun 1950-an.

Ayah Adams adalah tentara Kanada, yang menghabiskan waktunya sebagai pengamat perdamaian Perserikatan Bangsa-Bangsa, lalu membawanya menjadi diplomat di

Portugal dan Vienna, Austria, pada tahun 1960-an dan di Israel pada awal 1970-an.