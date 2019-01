Lagu 'Ddaeng' BTS Diduga Diplagiat Penyanyi Cina, Dengarkan Perbandingannya, Mirip Sekali

TRIBUNJABAR.ID - Boyband asal Korea Selatan BTS tertimpa masalah yang berkaitan dengan plagiarisme.

Ramai dibicarakan di Twitter, penggemar BTS yang disebut Army menemukan penyanyi asal Cina menyanyikan lagu berjudul D-Day.

Lagu D-day menjadi kontroversi karena sangat mirip dengan lagu Ddaeng BTS.

Penyanyi asal Cina tersebut menyampaikan melalui agensi bahwa dirinya tidak melakukan plagiarisme.

Sebab, lagu tersebut ia bikin sendiri.

Armys sorry to ruin birthday but I must say this. Recently Chinese armys found that an artist copys Ddaeng. Today his company made and announcenment which ridiculously said that the song is all produced all by themself. Can someone help us to report it to Bighit? pic.twitter.com/wE3FntvV74 — Amanda (@804767007) December 30, 2018

