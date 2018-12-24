Lagu Santa Tell Me Ariana Grande yang Bertema Natal, Ini Lirik Lagunya

TRIBUNJABAR.ID - Anda dapat menikmati Hari Natal dengan mendengarkan lagu-lagu pop yang bertema Natal.

Salah satunya adalah lagu Ariana Grande yang berjudul Santa Tell Me.

Lagu Santa Tell Me mengisahkan seorang wanita yang jatuh cinta kepada seorang pria.

Ia berharap kepada Santa untuk mengabulkan permohonannya agar dapat dipertemukan sosok yang dicintainya.

Berikut lirik Santa Tell Me milik Ariana Grande.

Santa, tell me if you're really there?

Don't make me fall in love again if he won't be here

Next year

Santa, tell me if he really cares?

'Cause I can't give it all away if he won't be here

Next year

Feeling Christmas all around

And I'm tryna play it cool

But it's hard to focus when I see him walking 'cross the room

"Let It Snow" is blasting out

But I won't get in the mood

I'm avoiding every mistletoe until I know

It's true love that he thinks of

So next Christmas

I'm not all alone, boy

Ariana Grande (CELEBRITYHIVE.COM)

Santa, tell me if you're really there?

Don't make me fall in love again if he won't be here

Next year

Santa, tell me if he really cares?

'Cause I can't give it all away if he won't be here

Next year

I've been down this road before

Fell in love on Christmas night

But on New Year's Day I woke up and he wasn't by my side

Now I need someone to hold

Be my fire in the cold

But it's hard to tell if this is just a fling

Or if it's true love that he thinks of

So next Christmas

I'm not all alone, boy

Santa, tell me if you're really there?

Don't make me fall in love again if he won't be here

Next year

Santa, tell me if he really cares?

'Cause I can't give it all away if he won't be here

Next year

Oh, I wanna have him beside me like oh-oh-oh

On the 25th by the fireplace, oh-oh-oh

But I don't want a new broken heart

This year I've got to be smart

Oh, baby

If ya won't be, if ya won't be here!

Ariana Grande, penyanyi yang melejit lewat lagu Bang-bang, menggelar konser Honeymoon Tour di Manila. (MMI LIVE)

Santa, tell me if you're really there?

Don't make me fall in love again if he won't be here

Next year

Santa, tell me if he really cares?

'Cause I can't give it all away if he won't be here

Next year

Santa, tell me if you're really there?

Don't make me fall in love again if he won't be here

Next year

Santa, tell me if he really cares?

'Cause I can't give it all away if he won't be here

Next year