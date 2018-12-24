Lagu Santa Tell Me Ariana Grande yang Bertema Natal, Ini Lirik Lagunya
Anda dapat menikmati Hari Natal dengan mendengarkan lagu pop yang bertema Natal. Salah satunya adalah lagu Ariana Grande yang berjudul Santa Tell Me.
Salah satunya adalah lagu Ariana Grande yang berjudul Santa Tell Me.
Lagu Santa Tell Me mengisahkan seorang wanita yang jatuh cinta kepada seorang pria.
Ia berharap kepada Santa untuk mengabulkan permohonannya agar dapat dipertemukan sosok yang dicintainya.
Berikut lirik Santa Tell Me milik Ariana Grande.
Santa, tell me if you're really there?
Don't make me fall in love again if he won't be here
Next year
Santa, tell me if he really cares?
'Cause I can't give it all away if he won't be here
Next year
Feeling Christmas all around
And I'm tryna play it cool
But it's hard to focus when I see him walking 'cross the room
"Let It Snow" is blasting out
But I won't get in the mood
I'm avoiding every mistletoe until I know
It's true love that he thinks of
So next Christmas
I'm not all alone, boy
Santa, tell me if you're really there?
Don't make me fall in love again if he won't be here
Next year
Santa, tell me if he really cares?
'Cause I can't give it all away if he won't be here
Next year
I've been down this road before
Fell in love on Christmas night
But on New Year's Day I woke up and he wasn't by my side
Now I need someone to hold
Be my fire in the cold
But it's hard to tell if this is just a fling
Or if it's true love that he thinks of
So next Christmas
I'm not all alone, boy
Santa, tell me if you're really there?
Don't make me fall in love again if he won't be here
Next year
Santa, tell me if he really cares?
'Cause I can't give it all away if he won't be here
Next year
Oh, I wanna have him beside me like oh-oh-oh
On the 25th by the fireplace, oh-oh-oh
But I don't want a new broken heart
This year I've got to be smart
Oh, baby
If ya won't be, if ya won't be here!
Santa, tell me if you're really there?
Don't make me fall in love again if he won't be here
Next year
Santa, tell me if he really cares?
'Cause I can't give it all away if he won't be here
Next year
Santa, tell me if you're really there?
Don't make me fall in love again if he won't be here
Next year
Santa, tell me if he really cares?
'Cause I can't give it all away if he won't be here
Next year
