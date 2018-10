Floyd Mayweather Jawab Tantangan Khabib Nurmagomedov: Mari Kita Buat Las Vegas Besar Lagi

Khabib’s dad on a fight with Mayweather: “Khabib will have a chance in boxing, he will have a higher chance than McGregor. Khabib will go close up in the clinch.



“I would like the best specialist in the boxing world Anatoly Lomachenko & Mike Tyson to be in our corner.” #UFCJika Mike Tyson saban orang pasti paham sedangkan Anatoly Lomachenko ialah pelatih tinju terbaik dunia.