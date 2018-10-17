Kangen Queen? Berikut Ini Lirik Lagu Terpopuler Mereka yang Berjudul 'Under Pressure'
Bagi Anda pencinta musik 80-90an, pasti bakal bilang lagu-lagu Queen tidak akan pernah habis oleh massa.
TRIBUNJABAR.ID - Bagi Anda pencinta musik 80-90an, pasti bakal bilang lagu-lagu Queen tidak akan pernah habis oleh massa.
Terbukti, karyanya hingga saat ini masih digemari oleh kaum muda, maupun tua.
Salah satu lagu Queen yang banyak digemari generasi milenial adalah Bohemian Rhapsody, Don't stop me know, We Will Rock You, dan Under Pressure.
Dari sekian daftar lagu Queen, ternyata lagu Under Pressure jadi yang paling banyak digemari saat ini lho.
Berikut ini lirik Lagu hits Queen yang berjudul "Under Pressure"
Pressure pushing down on me
Pressing down on you no man ask for
Under pressure - that burns a building
down
Splits a family in two
Puts people on streets
It's the terror of knowing
What this world is about
Watching some good friends
Screaming let me out
Pray tomorrow - gets me higher
Pressure on people - people on streets
She been around
Kicked my brains round the floor
These are the days it rains but it never pours
People on streets
People on streets
It's the terror of knowing
What this world is about
Watching some good friends
Screaming let me out
Pray tomorrow - high higher
Turned away from it all like a blind man
Sat on a fence but it don't work
Keep coming up with love but it's so slashed
and torn
Why - Ooooh
Insanity laughs under pressure we're
cracking
Can't we give ourselves one more chance
Why can't we give love that one more
chance
Why can't we give love
Give love give love give love give love
Give love give love give love
Love's such an old fashioned word
And love dares you to care for
The people on the edge of the night
And love dares you to change our way of
Caring about ourselves
This is our last dance
This is our last dance
This is ourselves
Under pressure
Under pressure
Pressure
Under Pressure By Queen: (Source: Youtube)
-
Penyanyi Rock Malaysia yang Terkenal di Indonesia, Saleem Meninggal Dunia Setelah Alami Kecelakaan
-
Ini Band-band Keren yang Lolos Kurasi dan Akan Tampil di Preanger Fest
-
Ungkapan Kebahagiaan Axel Andaviar Setelah Resmi jadi Drummer Band Cokelat
-
Rayakan 25 Tahun di Industri Musik, Ari Lasso 'Menyihir' Penonton di 'Ari Lasso–Live In Concert'
-
Anneke Grönloh, Penyanyi Legendaris yang Populerkan Lagu Nina Bobo di Indonesia