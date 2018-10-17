Kangen Queen? Berikut Ini Lirik Lagu Terpopuler Mereka yang Berjudul 'Under Pressure'

TRIBUNJABAR.ID - Bagi Anda pencinta musik 80-90an, pasti bakal bilang lagu-lagu Queen tidak akan pernah habis oleh massa.

Terbukti, karyanya hingga saat ini masih digemari oleh kaum muda, maupun tua.

Salah satu lagu Queen yang banyak digemari generasi milenial adalah Bohemian Rhapsody, Don't stop me know, We Will Rock You, dan Under Pressure.

Dari sekian daftar lagu Queen, ternyata lagu Under Pressure jadi yang paling banyak digemari saat ini lho.

Berikut ini lirik Lagu hits Queen yang berjudul "Under Pressure"

Pressure pushing down on me

Pressing down on you no man ask for

Under pressure - that burns a building

down

Splits a family in two

Puts people on streets

It's the terror of knowing

What this world is about

Watching some good friends

Screaming let me out

Pray tomorrow - gets me higher

Pressure on people - people on streets

She been around

Kicked my brains round the floor

These are the days it rains but it never pours

People on streets

People on streets

It's the terror of knowing

What this world is about

Watching some good friends

Screaming let me out

Pray tomorrow - high higher

Turned away from it all like a blind man

Sat on a fence but it don't work

Keep coming up with love but it's so slashed

and torn

Why - Ooooh

Insanity laughs under pressure we're

cracking

Can't we give ourselves one more chance

Why can't we give love that one more

chance

Why can't we give love

Give love give love give love give love

Give love give love give love

Love's such an old fashioned word

And love dares you to care for

The people on the edge of the night

And love dares you to change our way of

Caring about ourselves

This is our last dance

This is our last dance

This is ourselves

Under pressure

Under pressure

Pressure

Under Pressure By Queen: (Source: Youtube)