Jangan-Jangan Kamu Belum Hafal Lirik Lagu A Whiter Shade of Pale - Procol Harum? Terlalu

Laporan Wartawan Tribun Jabar, Fauzie Pradita Abbas

TRIBUNJABAR.CO.ID -- Nostalgia dengerin lagu-lagu zaman papah dan kakek kamu? kenapa enggak?

Bro, ternyata lagu-lagu di zaman papah kalian banyak yang akrab di dengar sampai ke telinga generasi anak-anak zaman sekarang.

Salah satunya lagu A Whiter Shade of Pale milik Procol Harum.



Procol Harum

Lagu super kece yang nge trend pada tahun kira-kira tahun 70'an ini ternyata banyak dikagumi oleh anak-anak generasi kekinian lho.

Yuk simak liriknya bareng-bareng dan langsung nyanyikan ya!

Lirik A Whiter Shade of Pale by Procol Harum:

We skipped the light fandango

Turned cartwheels 'cross the floor

I was feeling kinda seasick

But the crowd called out for more

The room was humming harder

As the ceiling flew away

When we called out for another drink

The waiter brought a tray

And so it was that later

As the miller told his tale

That her face, at first just ghostly,

Turned a whiter shade of pale

She said, 'There is no reason

And the truth is plain to see.'

But I wandered through my playing cards

And would not let her be

One of sixteen vestal virgins

Who were leaving for the coast

And although my eyes were open

They might have just as well've been closed

And so it was that later

As the miller told his tale

That her face, at first just ghostly,

Turned a whiter shade of pale

And so it was that later

[VIDEO]: Procol Harum - A Whiter Shade Of Pale